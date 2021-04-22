2GB
‘Ludicrous’ idea to ban trucks from major Sydney road

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for ‘Ludicrous’ idea to ban trucks from major Sydney road

A councillor wants to ban trucks and buses from using a major Sydney highway. 

The Ku-ring-gai councillor wants a permanent ban of trucks and buses over the length of 12.5m, or over the height of 2.8m, travelling on the Pacific Highway from the M1 at Wahroonga to Ryde Road in Pymble.

Transport Workers’ Union NSW State Secretary Richard Olsen told Ben Fordham the transport industry will “unite” against the proposal.

“That’s just ludicrous.

“If that was reality then we’re forced, once again, to only have the private road … costing us a monster, well over $1000 – $1500 a week for some people and more!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

