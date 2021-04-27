Local institutions fear paying the price for council’s mismanagement

The administrator of the Central Coast Council has been implored to avoid selling off community assets to make up the council’s multimillion-dollar debt.

The council has proposed the sale of around 15 pieces of public land, including community halls, bowling clubs, sports grounds and carparks.

Jim Wilson described the proposal as a “kick in the guts” for ratepayers who have already suffered enough.

“Something has to give, but come on, don’t touch these sites that have been such an important part of these communities for decades!”

Terrigal Bowling Club is one of the institutions originally in the council’s crosshairs, but has since been removed from the list owing to a local campaign.

CEO James Heddo told Jim recent days have been “a whirlwind”, after stumbling upon the proposal by chance in a council agenda.

“The whole community’s outraged.”

Selling off assets will have “long-term repercussions” for Central Coast residents’ health and wellbeing, he warned.

Image: Getty