2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Local institutions fear paying the..

Local institutions fear paying the price for council’s mismanagement

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Central Coast CouncilTerrigal
Article image for Local institutions fear paying the price for council’s mismanagement

The administrator of the Central Coast Council has been implored to avoid selling off community assets to make up the council’s multimillion-dollar debt.

The council has proposed the sale of around 15 pieces of public land, including community halls, bowling clubs, sports grounds and carparks.

Jim Wilson described the proposal as a “kick in the guts” for ratepayers who have already suffered enough.

“Something has to give, but come on, don’t touch these sites that have been such an important part of these communities for decades!”

Terrigal Bowling Club is one of the institutions originally in the council’s crosshairs, but has since been removed from the list owing to a local campaign.

CEO James Heddo told Jim recent days have been “a whirlwind”, after stumbling upon the proposal by chance in a council agenda.

“The whole community’s outraged.”

Selling off assets will have “long-term repercussions” for Central Coast residents’ health and wellbeing, he warned.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873