‘Listen to the cries of the community’: Greg Hunt blasts Victoria’s COVID roadmap

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
covid-19Greg HuntVictoria

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has responded strongly against Victoria’s roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Hunt told Jim Wilson he is “deeply and profoundly concerned” about the standards laid out in Premier Daniel Andrews’ plan.

He appealed to Premier Andrews to “please listen to the epidemiologists” who are saying “to base these threshold decisions on generic modelling is really troubling”.

“The simple message is, please work with the business community, listen to the cries of the community.

“Recognise that these thresholds could leave us in lockdown for vastly longer periods.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

