‘Like a war zone’: Australian in Beirut describes chaotic scenes one week on

An Australian woman in Beirut has spoken about the destruction and chaos in the capital city, one week on from the catastrophic blast.

More than 200 people have died in the Beirut blast, including a young Australian boy.

Thousands more were injured.

Priscilla Zaitouni spoke to Deborah Knight from Beirut, and said she doesn’t recognise the city at the moment.

“People are still in shock,” she said.

“It looks like an active war zone at the moment.”

She described crumbling buildings everywhere, uncollected garbage on every street corner, and a medical system crippled under the combined weight of the catastrophe and COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not a safe environment at all.”

Ms Zaitouni has elected to stay in Lebanon to help with the recovery effort.

