Massive explosion rocks Beirut, thousands injured

7 hours ago
Hundreds of people are feared dead and more than 3000 have been injured after a massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut. 

The blast, believed to be started in a warehouse containing highly explosive materials, has left hospitals damaged and overwhelmed.

Lebanese authorities said at least 78 people had been killed and more than 3000 injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed an Australian has been killed in the blast.

Human Rights Watch researcher Aya Majzoub is in Beirut and told Ben Fordham she lives about four kilometres from the site of the explosion.

“My building was damaged from the explosion, so were all of the stores and buildings on my street.

“Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble.

“Hospitals are completely overwhelmed. They are having to treat patients in parking lots.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Australian Priscilla Zaitouni was in Lebanon and told Deborah Knight they are trying to gather supplies to take to the struggling hospitals.

“I’ve seen blood on the floors and walls. I’ve seen surgery performed on a bed, basically out on a street.

“I’m shaking right now speaking to you.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Ben the Australian embassy had been impacted.

“About 95 per cent of our windows were blown out by the impact.

“A number of staff have received glass injuries, they’re being supported and looked after.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Australian Adam Malouf told Ben Fordham he felt it 30 kilometres north of Beirut.

“It’s described to me as the worst explosion that Beirut has ever seen.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Beirut correspondent Lizzie Porter told Ben Fordham there are a lot of people still unaccounted for.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

