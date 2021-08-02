Lake McKeon? Wollongong’s wacky homecoming suggestions for Olympic hero

27-year-old Wollongong woman Emma McKeon has become Australia’s most decorated Olympic athlete, taking her medal tally to 11 in Tokyo.

While the returning swim team will have to quarantine for two weeks in Howard Springs, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery told Jim Wilson the city will have something big planned for her homecoming.

“We certainly are on top of the world down here.

“I’ve got 216,000 people living in Wollongong, and I’ve got 216,750 views as to what we could do to mark this incredible achievement.

“I don’t want anything tawdry … perhaps a new aquatic centre might be the possible way to go.

“There’s some pretty weird [suggestions], about renaming our local Lake Illawarra [to] Lake McKeon!”

Image: Getty