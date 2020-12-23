Labor slammed amidst long wait times at Gold Coast testing clinics

Gold Coast testing clinics were struggling to handle an influx of coronavirus tests yesterday, with wait times up to six hours.

Lines were overflowing into the heat outside and many people were sunburned or fainted.

Queensland’s Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates said the wait times were not good enough.

“Quite frankly, long lines will only discourage people from doing the right thing,” she said to Mark Levy.

“These queues down the street from testing clinics show that the three walk-in clinics on the Gold Coast just aren’t enough.

“What Labor should be doing is ramping up their testing clinics which don’t need a GP referral or an appointment in light of New South Wales’ recent outbreaks.”

Press PLAY below to hear more.

Image: Getty Images