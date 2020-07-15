Labor calls for transparency as government plans to go ahead with ‘dog’s breakfast’ proposal

Ray Hadley is campaigning against a contradictory proposal to tear down heritage-listed buildings and build a museum where they stood.

St George’s Terrace, built in 1881, and Willow Grove, built circa 1886, have been slated for demolition to make way for the Parramatta expansion of the Powerhouse Museum.

Ray Hadley slammed the “dog’s breakfast” proposal, arguing there are plenty of more suitable sites for the new museum.

NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay agreed, telling Ray the development is “just nonsensical”.

“I’m with you, 100 per cent with you.

“Parramatta deserves this arts, culture and heritage precinct, but we have to build on the history and treasures of that area and not destroy them.”

Ms McKay said the full cost of the precinct has not been publicly announced, but Labor estimate it at $1.5 billion.

“People deserve a bit of transparency around this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Google Maps, Twitter/Jodi McKay

RELATED