2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Kogan fined for breaching spam..

Kogan fined for breaching spam act with millions of ‘unacceptable’ emails

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
ACMAKoganSpam
Article image for Kogan fined for breaching spam act with millions of ‘unacceptable’ emails

Kogan has been fined $300,000 by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) for breaching the Spam Act, with more than 42 million marketing emails sent in a matter of months.

ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin told Deborah Knight the emails breached the spam act for not providing an easy way for consumers to unsubscribe.

“Kogan made you log onto your account, set up a password and only when you got into your account could you unsubscribe.

“We didn’t think that was an acceptable way or an easy way to unsubscribe when they didn’t want to receive those emails anymore.”

The ACMA was alerted to the issue after “over a hundred complaints” and warned Kogan multiple times, leading them to issue the fines when the company failed to take action.

On top of the fine, Kogan has also agreed to court-enforceable system improvements.

Ms O’Loughlin said consumers experiencing similar problems can lodge complaints on the ACMA website.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaLawNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873