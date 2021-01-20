Kogan fined for breaching spam act with millions of ‘unacceptable’ emails

Kogan has been fined $300,000 by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) for breaching the Spam Act, with more than 42 million marketing emails sent in a matter of months.

ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin told Deborah Knight the emails breached the spam act for not providing an easy way for consumers to unsubscribe.

“Kogan made you log onto your account, set up a password and only when you got into your account could you unsubscribe.

“We didn’t think that was an acceptable way or an easy way to unsubscribe when they didn’t want to receive those emails anymore.”

The ACMA was alerted to the issue after “over a hundred complaints” and warned Kogan multiple times, leading them to issue the fines when the company failed to take action.

On top of the fine, Kogan has also agreed to court-enforceable system improvements.

Ms O’Loughlin said consumers experiencing similar problems can lodge complaints on the ACMA website.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty