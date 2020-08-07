2GB
Koala breakthrough following bushfire devastation

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
bushfiresKoalas

There’s a glimmer of hope for Australia’s Koala population devastated during the Black Summer bushfires.

Australian National University (ANU) researchers are examining how koalas recover after fire and how fire impacts their habitat, including if their dietary needs can be met.

Dr Karen Ford, ANU Researcher told Deborah Knight koalas have been “severely impacted” with the fires burning so hot many lost their lives and habitats.

The researchers have discovered the early tree regrowth is providing adequate food for the surviving koalas.

“We’re finding that they seem to manage quite well in those severely burnt areas, as long as there’s enough trees regrowing.

“I do think it’s going to be a very slow process, I don’t think the landscape can support the number of koalas that it could before until more of the trees recover.”

Image: Australian National University

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
