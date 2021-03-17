Know your players: Brad Fittler weighs in on NRL’s medical substitute debate

The rugby league community is debating the pros and cons of following the AFL’s lead by introducing a medical substitute.

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler dismissed the suggestion, arguing to Mark Levy teams would only “take advantage of it”.

“As it is at the moment, other than those last five minutes, generally everyone’s got someone as an interchange.

“Part of coaching is about having players that can play in different positions, taking risks.

“That’s a lot to do with … knowing your players.”

