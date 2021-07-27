Kaylee McKeown’s ‘hype women’ react to Olympian’s record gold swim

Kaylee McKeown has claimed another gold medal for Australia in the Tokyo Olympics swimming events, winning the women’s 100m backstroke at Olympic Record pace.

The 20-year-old McKeown tailed in third place at the turn but picked up the pace to drive home an incredible victory over the last stretch.

Her sister, Taylor McKeown, and mother, Sharon McKeown, both joined Deborah Knight on 4BC Afternoons from Noosa following the race to describe their elation.

“I’m so proud of my sister. She’s so humble about it too, she’s just such an amazing girl,” Taylor said.

“Mum and I are happy to be her hype women because she has worked so damn hard.

“I hope there’s heaps of kids out there who got to watch that race today and got convinced to chase their Olympic dream as well.”

Image: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images