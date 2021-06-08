2GB
‘Just outrageous’: Patient who bit, hit security staff ‘let off’ the hook

4 hours ago
Article image for ‘Just outrageous’: Patient who bit, hit security staff ‘let off’ the hook

The patient who violently attacked five hospital security staff has escaped conviction, renewing calls to update the system.

In January, security workers at Port Macquarie Hospital were left with bites, cuts and broken bones after the patient, admitted under police custody, lashed out.

Health Services Union NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes exclusively revealed to Ray Hadley the matter has been resolved in court, “and apparently the perpetrator has been let off”.

He confirmed under Section 32 of the Mental Health Act, the 40-year-old has not been convicted nor will face any further restrictions or mandatory treatment.

“It … send[s] a message to the community that you can bite people and … take flesh away from them, have people with serious head injuries … and you’re alright to move on into the community.

“It’s just outrageous.”

The HSU are calling for greater powers of restraint for security staff, but Mr Hayes said “bureaucrats” have been blocking any progress.

