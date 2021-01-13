Hospital workers bitten, broken and bruised in horrific attack

Five security workers at Port Macquarie Hospital have been left with bites, cuts and broken bones after being attacked by an aggressive patient.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a patient who had been admitted under police custody absconded, lashing out at staff after being returned to the hospital by police.

One of the health and security assistants suffered a concussion after being slammed to the ground, another broke five ribs and tore cartilage, and another is being assessed for a possible broken arm.

One was left with deep bite wounds to his shoulder.

The attack has prompted security at the hospital to stop work, demanding a review of the protocols for patient transfer from police custody.

Health Services Union NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes told Joe Hildebrand “it’s a resource issue”, and security staff need to be given better training and greater powers of restraint.

“This sits right at the feet of NSW Health and the Ministry of Health who we have had ongoing discussions with year in, year out.

“You should not go to a hospital … as a worker, or as a visitor, and then become a patient.”

