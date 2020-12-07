‘Just clean them up!’: Ray Hadley condemns response to Extinction Rebellion stunt

Environmental activists Extinction Rebellion have again this morning stopped traffic in Brisbane’s CBD, causing hours of delays.

From around 7am, serial offender Eric Serge Herbert, AKA Sergeio, and fellow protestor Wenzio blocked the intersection of Edward and Queen Streets with a rental truck.

Ray Hadley was furious that the group seem to continually evade serious repercussions, particularly in Queensland.

“Why would it take two and a half hours to get two halfwits off the back of a Pantec, and allow people to resume their normal lives?

“Just get in there and clean them up!

“Of course they’ll keep doing whatever, the government is paralysed about doing something about it.

“They’ll be put in front of a magistrate-io, who’ll give them a very light sentence-io. And that’s why they keep coming back-io!”

Image: Twitter/Sophie Upcroft