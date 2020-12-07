2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Just clean them up!’: Ray Hadley condemns response to Extinction Rebellion stunt

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Brisbane CBDEric Serge HerbertExtinction RebellionProtesters
Article image for ‘Just clean them up!’: Ray Hadley condemns response to Extinction Rebellion stunt

Environmental activists Extinction Rebellion have again this morning stopped traffic in Brisbane’s CBD, causing hours of delays.

From around 7am, serial offender Eric Serge Herbert, AKA Sergeio, and fellow protestor Wenzio blocked the intersection of Edward and Queen Streets with a rental truck.

Ray Hadley was furious that the group seem to continually evade serious repercussions, particularly in Queensland.

“Why would it take two and a half hours to get two halfwits off the back of a Pantec, and allow people to resume their normal lives?

“Just get in there and clean them up!

“Of course they’ll keep doing whatever, the government is paralysed about doing something about it.

“They’ll be put in front of a magistrate-io, who’ll give them a very light sentence-io. And that’s why they keep coming back-io!”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

Image: Twitter/Sophie Upcroft

Ray Hadley
EnvironmentNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873