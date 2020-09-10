John Barilaro defends NSW Coalition collapse over ‘red and green tape’

Deputy Premier John Barilaro has defended his party’s decision to confront the government with an environmental policy ultimatum.

An update to koala habitat protection policy instituted by Minister for Planning Rob Stokes has come under fire from the Nationals, who argue it places an impossible burden on landowners.

Mr Barilaro told Jim Wilson the “red and green tape” would tie up farmers and force them to fork out for expensive habitat surveys.

“This is an attack on property rights.

“The maps are wrong, because the data is wrong.”

The Deputy Premier will on Tuesday introduce a bill to repeal Mr Stokes’ policy, and the Nationals will abstain from voting with the government on bills not related to the regions until amendments are made.

“At what point do we say enough is enough?”

