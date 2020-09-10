Nationals refuse to support government legislation over koala ‘betrayal’

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the Nationals will abstain from supporting any government legislation until their demands over koala policy are met.

The Nationals will also not attend the Coalition joint party room or attended leadership meetings.

The government designed a policy to protect koala habitat, but the Nationals say it would severely limit the way owners could manage their land.

“Gladys Berejiklian can’t govern without the Nationals,” Ray Hadley declared.

Nine News reporter Clinton Maynard told Ray the portfolio of several ministers, including the Education Minister, could be in question.

“It’s a historic decision here.

“In his words, he feels betrayed by his own government.”

Speaking to Deborah Knight, Minister for Mental Health and Nationals member of the upper house Bronnie Taylor presented a united front.

“We are a coalition partner, but we are our own party, and when we decide that these things are the most important thing for our communities … [we] stand with them.

“That’s why they vote for us. That’s why we have the Nats.”

Asked whether she’d be prepared to leave the state cabinet and move to the crossbench, the Minister said she’d “do what needs to be done”.

“I stand united with the National party, and all of my colleagues feel the same.

“Our party room is completely behind John Barilaro, but this is a decision that we have all made together.

“We need to be listened to.”

