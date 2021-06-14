Jobs boom anticipated as government promises $71 million cash splash

The screen industry is forecasting a jobs boom following the announcement of a $71 million package by the Queensland Government.

The government said in a statement the package is part of the state’s Economic Recovery Plan “to continue growing Queensland’s booming screen industry”.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich told Deborah Knight there’s potential to boost the industry’s employment by thousands.

“Since the beginning of 2019, which obviously covers quite a bit of COVID time, we’ve attracted 39 productions to our state.

“Those projects alone have injected about $437 million into the state and created more than 5,500 jobs for Queenslanders.

“There are literally thousands and thousands of very talented people who work in all parts of the screen industry all over Australia and creating a sustainable industry for them is a really critical part of why funding like this is important.”

