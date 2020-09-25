Jim Wilson pays tribute to fellow commentator and friend Dean Jones

Tributes are flowing for the late great cricketer Dean Jones following his sudden death at the age of 59.

Jim Wilson shared his own memories of the cricket legend turned commentator, remembering him as a “straight shooter behind the microphone”.

“I didn’t always agree with his opinion, but he never sat on the fence.

“We had some blues, but we patched things up and forged a good friendship.”

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh also paid tribute to his late teammate, telling Jim Jones was “undervalued in Australia” and “ahead of his time”.

“Like everyone else, I was in shock. Jonesy was sort of bulletproof.

“Back in the 80s, he really owned the turf when he walked on the field … he had the X factor about him, and we all sort of just got in the slipstream and followed him out there.”

Retired cricketer and coach Darren ‘Boof’ Lehmann lamented the loss of “a fantastic ambassador” for cricket, recognising Jones’ on and off-field successes.

Boof survived a heart attack on his 50th birthday, and told Jim he’s raising awareness for heart health by running the Heart Foundation’s MyMarathon next month.

“It’s about … getting everyone out and about and actually enjoying life again, and getting a healthy heart and looking after yourself.”

Image: Getty Images