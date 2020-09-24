Australian cricket great Dean Jones dies aged 59

Australian cricket great Dean Jones has died at the age of 59.

It’s reported he suffered a cardiac arrest while in India on commentary duties.

Former Test bowler Brett Lee performed CPR in the lobby of a Mumbai hotel but Jones couldn’t be revived.

Jones played 52 Test matches for Australia, but was renowned as one of the country’s finest ever One Day batsmen.

Former Australian cricketer Carl Rackemann told Ben Fordham he was “a hell of a cricketer”.

“He was just irrepressible, with a bat in his hand and in the field.

“It’s hard to think that he’s no longer with us.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Former cricket captain Mark Taylor told Ben the news came as a shock.

“He was a sort of larger than life character.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full tribute