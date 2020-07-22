Jim Wilson calls for masks to be compulsory on public transport network

Debate continues over whether NSW should enforce mandatory masks amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In Victoria, Melburnians and residents in the Mitchell Shire will have to wear masks from Thursday as the state grapples with alarming rates of community transmission and increasing numbers.

2GB Drive host Jim Wilson said it’s simple.

“I believe masks should be compulsory, at least on public transport [in NSW],” he said.

The NSW government is encouraging people to wear masks when social distancing is difficult, but has stopped short of making them compulsory while remaining on high alert.

16 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW in the past 24 hours, and 3 people are in ICU.

Transport NSW’s chief medical officer, Dr Armand Casolin, said the transport system has been running below capacity to minimise crowding on the network.

He admitted masks could be made compulsory if cases rise.

“The measures we all need to take as a community to reduce our own personal risk and the risk of transmitting the virus are those measures we have been doing since day one,” he said.

“The masks are an option that can be added in if you’re in a situation where it’s just not possible to maintain physical distancing.”

He said it was up to NSW Health and the government to make a call.

“At the point where that might became compulsory will depend on how things track here in NSW.”

Image: Getty