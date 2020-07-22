Thousands of infected Victorians failed to self-isolate after becoming symptomatic

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has blamed unwillingness to self-isolate for the state’s worst daily increase in cases.

Detailed analysis carried out by Victorian health authorities revealed nearly nine in ten people diagnosed with COVID-19 (3400 cases) did not self-isolate between first experiencing symptoms and getting tested.

Furthermore, more than half (2056 cases) did not isolate between taking the test and receiving their results.

Mr Andrews said he was “very unhappy” with the findings.

“People have felt sick, they’ve got symptoms, and they’ve kept shopping, they’ve kept going to work.

“They’ve continued on as usual … somehow not willing to wait on average a couple of days … to get the results.”

He warned Melburnians the six week shutdown could run for much longer if people don’t act sooner and self-isolate.

The state recorded 484 new cases of COVID-19 today, breaking the previous record of 428 cases for highest daily increase.

There are now 3408 active cases – 3305 of which are in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

Two aged care residents in their 90s in aged care died overnight.

Image: Nine News