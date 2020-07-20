2GB
Premier Gladys Berejiklian weighs in on mandatory masks in NSW

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Gladys Berejiklian

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has dismissed making masks mandatory in New South Wales.

Masks will be made mandatory in Melbourne as they seek to lower the spread of coronavirus infections.

NSW is encouraging people to wear masks but has stopped short of making them compulsory as it remains on high alert.

Ms Berejiklian says social distancing is the best way to stop the virus from spreading but masks remain a personal choice.

“The health advice says if you can’t guarantee social distancing in what you’re doing you should be wearing a mask.

“The health advice to date has served New South Wales extremely well. It’s not for politicians to make this stuff up as we go.

“If we get through the next few weeks we can still keep moving forward.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

