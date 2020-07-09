2GB
‘It’s party time’: QLD border reopens, tourism business rejoice

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Queensland’s tourism industry is celebrating the reopening of the border at midday today.

Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan told Ben Fordham “it’s party time” for his electorate, with flights from Sydney running again as of tomorrow.

“We were brought to our knees. This is a big, big step forward.

“We invite people from NSW … come up, escape that terrible weather.”

Not every business will survive however, Mr Costigan said, blaming a “lack of clarity” during the border closure.

“Our people have been going down the gurgler for some time.

“For some people, I’m not sure if they’re going to recover.”

Image: Getty

