2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s nature’: Premier faces the music over mouse plague no-show

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Gladys Berejiklianmouse plaguepestsRegional NSW
Article image for ‘It’s nature’: Premier faces the music over mouse plague no-show

The NSW government has been accused of abandoning the regions, after government ministers failed to attend a briefing about the ongoing mouse plague.

A delegation of farmers and CWA members had travelled to the NSW parliament to brief representatives on the emergency threatening their crops, homes and schools.

“It’s a cry for help because it’s dire,” Jim Wilson said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian defended the low attendance, citing earlier interventions and meetings between stakeholders and Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall.

“We have been on top of this issue as much as we can.

“Today’s meeting … [was] scheduled during the same time as our joint party meeting … and we can’t change the time of those meetings.

“It’s likely to get worse before it gets better … there’s only so much we can do – it’s nature, at the end.

“We can’t pretend to be able to fix what is a natural disaster.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Premier’s response in full

RELATED

Classroom invasion: Rural principal reveals horrific details of mice plague

Jim Wilson
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873