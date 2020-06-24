2GB
‘It’s an incredible feeling’: Brad Fittler extends Blues coaching contract

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERNSW Bluesrugby league featured

Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has signed a contract extension to remain head coach of the NSW Blues through 2021.

Freddy told Mark Levy he’s going to need some time to digest the news.

“It’s an incredible feeling that puts some confidence in myself.

“The team we’ve got there, the coaching staff, have been absolutely awesome, and the players as well.

“I think the future’s pretty bright for the Blues.”

Image: Facebook/NSW Blues

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
