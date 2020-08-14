‘It’s an absolute circus’: Broncos legend unwelcome at his own club

Broncos legend Glenn Lazarus has slammed his former club over their recent poor form and off-field issues.

The troubled Broncos have lost 10 of their last 11 games, and are simultaneously dealing with multiple alleged biosecurity breaches.

Mr Lazarus was damning in his assessment, accusing players of being “selfish” both off and on the field.

“I just don’t feel as though they have any respect for the jersey or the club,” he told James Willis.

Describing the current coaching arrangement as “an absolute circus”, Mr Lazarus confirmed he has discussed with Kevin Walters the possibility of him taking over as head coach.

“I don’t think Anthony Seibold will be able to improve that club any more, and that’s a real concern.

“[Walters] bleeds the Broncos.

“He is really … hurting as a Broncos ex-captain and an ex-player that really loves the club.”

