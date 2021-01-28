2GB
‘It’s a bit rich’: QLD Premier wants NSW taxpayers to bail out her state’s tourism industry

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jason CostiganMark Latham
Article image for ‘It’s a bit rich’: QLD Premier wants NSW taxpayers to bail out her state’s tourism industry

The QLD Premier has been accused of asking NSW taxpayers to bail out her state’s tourism industry.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on the federal government to extend JobKeeper for her struggling tourism industry.

“People in NSW have not only been banned from entering Queensland, but Queensland wants the taxpayers of NSW to pay for that decision,” NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said.

Former member of the Whitsundays Jason Costigan told Ben Fordham “it’s a bit rich”.

“She could do a lot of things to turn it around.

“I shake my head there… She needs to go buy a mirror, at the moment it’s cracked.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ben Fordham the federal government should reject the Premier’s plea.

“You’ve been master of your own destiny here, these were your decisions to cause this economic harm.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPoliticsQLD
