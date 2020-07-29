‘It was too late’: Ben Fordham criticises NSW government’s border closure fail

Ben Fordham has criticised the NSW government’s failure to close the border with Victoria earlier as COVID-19 cases climb.

Restaurants in Sydney’s west and east have been forced to close as the state remains on high alert.

Every known case in NSW is linked to the Victorian outbreak.

Ben points out the government ignored calls for the border to be shut in the early days of Victoria’s second wave.

“I said heads will roll if NSW let the virus in from Victoria, on the day I said that, it arrived. Now it’s all over the place.

“This was a case of us warning in advance of the catastrophe.”

