NSW police search for Irish criminal wanted over Sydney assaults

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mick FullerPatrick Farrell

NSW Police are looking for an Irish criminal believed to be involved in two assaults in Sydney.

Patrick Farrell served three years in a prison in Ireland after punching a man who later died.

The 29-year-old is wanted on two outstanding warrants over a stabbing in Randwick in August and an assault in Matraville in November last year.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Ben Fordham he’s in Australia on a student visa.

“He lied on his visa in terms of criminal history.

“We’ve got an important job to do- find him, put him behind bars and ensure that he is kicked out once he’s served his time.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: NSW Police

Ben Fordham
