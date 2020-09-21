NSW police search for Irish criminal wanted over Sydney assaults

NSW Police are looking for an Irish criminal believed to be involved in two assaults in Sydney.

Patrick Farrell served three years in a prison in Ireland after punching a man who later died.

The 29-year-old is wanted on two outstanding warrants over a stabbing in Randwick in August and an assault in Matraville in November last year.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Ben Fordham he’s in Australia on a student visa.

“He lied on his visa in terms of criminal history.

“We’ve got an important job to do- find him, put him behind bars and ensure that he is kicked out once he’s served his time.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Police