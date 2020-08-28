Inspirational centenarian sets out on epic Kokoda Track challenge

Australia has it’s very own Captain Tom Moore with a 101-year-old World War II veteran walking to support young troops.

Earlier this year, England’s 100-year-old Sir Thomas Moore, ended up raising over $30 million for the National Health Service walking laps in his yard.

Now, at 101 years old, retired Sergeant Bert Le-Merton is walking 96km, the length of the Kokoda Track, to raise money to support young veterans.

Bert told Jim Wilson he’s doing it to help soldiers settling into civilian life, but wished he didn’t need to do something like this for them to have the support they need.

“It’s necessary, it should not be necessary, but it is.

“We need to support those troops who are now civilians and are unable to tend to their own lifestyle.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the inspiring interview

Bert has raised over $46,000 so far. To support Bert’s walk go to fundraise.soldieron.org.au/marchonwithbert

Image: soldieron.org.au