Immortal Andrew Johns backs RLWC postponement as Australia and NZ withdraw

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Immortal Andrew Johns backs RLWC postponement as Australia and NZ withdraw

There are growing calls to postpone the Rugby League World Cup for 12 months, with Australia and New Zealand today dropping out.

The withdrawal comes amid “insurmountable risks to the safety, health and wellbeing of the players and officials”, with the UK recording tens of thousands of new cases a day.

NRL Immortal Andrew Johns told Mark Levy he understands why the clubs and bodies made the call.

“If the players went over there … by the time they came back and quarantined, they wouldn’t have an off-season.

“They should delay til next year, for sure.”

Press PLAY below to hear Andrew Johns’ round 19 preview

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSportsWorld
