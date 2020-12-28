Immigration minister confirms Bronte backpackers could be stripped of visas

Hundreds of partygoers at Bronte Beach sparked outrage by breaching COVID-19 restrictions, with some calling for any backpackers who attended to be deported.

Newly appointed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke told John Stanley Home Affairs is working closely with NSW authorities to establish if anyone on a temporary visa broke the law.

“Absolutely, under the migration act, if someone is threatening public safety or health, their visa can be cancelled and revoked.

“Certainly, the federal government is looking at that issue … in the lead-up to New Year’s Day as well.

“There are many options available to the department: you can put them into immigration detention … however … we’re very happy to deport people, if people are flagrantly disobeying public health orders.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News