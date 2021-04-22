2GB
‘I’m resigning’: Ray Hadley follows in gender advisor’s footsteps

2 hours ago
An NRL advisor has threatened to step down from her role over a recent sex tape scandal, a since-deleted story in The Daily Telegraph reports.

Gender advisor Catharine Lumby caused outrage earlier this year over her reaction to Broncos player Payne Haas’ confrontation with police.

The NRL then made clear Ms Lumby did not have a paid role in the organisation, but was an advisor on a committee that met irregularly.

“She’s resigned from a role she doesn’t have, which is perplexing,” Ray Hadley was quick to point out.

“In keeping with Catherine Lumby’s announcement, I today am announcing I’m resigning from the Channel Nine Footy Show.

“The fact that I had not appeared on The Footy Show for 15 years does not make any difference whatsoever.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

