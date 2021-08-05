2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I’m not a Queenslander’: Olympian Emma McKeon settles debate

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Emma McKeonTokyo 2020
Article image for ‘I’m not a Queenslander’: Olympian Emma McKeon settles debate

Australia’s most decorated Olympian has settled a debate brewing between Queensland and NSW.

Olympic swimming champion Emma McKeon has broken records, earning a total of 11 Olympic medals after winning seven in Tokyo.

McKeon is currently in the Howard Springs quarantine facility as she makes her way home.

There has been some debate about whether the athlete is a Queenslander, where she trains, or from NSW, where she grew up.

She told Ben Fordham “I’m not a Queenslander”.

“I’m definitely a Wollongong girl.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/ James Chance

Ben Fordham
NewsOlympicsSportsSwimming
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873