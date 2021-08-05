‘I’m not a Queenslander’: Olympian Emma McKeon settles debate

Australia’s most decorated Olympian has settled a debate brewing between Queensland and NSW.

Olympic swimming champion Emma McKeon has broken records, earning a total of 11 Olympic medals after winning seven in Tokyo.

McKeon is currently in the Howard Springs quarantine facility as she makes her way home.

There has been some debate about whether the athlete is a Queenslander, where she trains, or from NSW, where she grew up.

She told Ben Fordham “I’m not a Queenslander”.

“I’m definitely a Wollongong girl.”

Image: Getty/ James Chance