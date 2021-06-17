‘I’m lost for words’: Magistrate wins young court clerk’s super benefit

A magistrate earning more than $300,000 a year has successfully claimed his late fiancée’s superannuation death benefit despite her struggling mother named as the beneficiary.

Magistrate Rodney Higgins was surrounded by controversy in 2019 when it was revealed he was in a relationship with a court clerk 45 years his junior.

23-year-old Ashleigh Petrie had nominated her mother as the beneficiary of her superannuation and life insurance during her relationship with Mr Higgins.

But Ms Petrie’s superfund has agreed to hand her $180,000 to Mr Higgins.

“Who would do something like that?” Ben Fordham questioned.

“I’m lost for words.”

