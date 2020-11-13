2GB
‘I’m going to cry’: An emotional twist for the veteran behind Poppies on the Sails

15 mins ago
Yesterday, Jim Wilson spoke with the 81-year-old veteran behind the poppies projected on the Opera House on Remembrance Day.

Jim helped secure Paul Graham’s legacy and revealed that Poppies on the Sails will become a regular Remembrance Day tribute with support from the state government.

Today, that mission received further support when the CEO of Sydney Airport Geoff Culbert shared some amazing news with Paul.

“I heard the interview and I was really moved by it, and I thought this is the kind of thing that we need to get on board with,” Mr Culbert told Paul.

“We would be delighted and honoured to support the event next year.”

“Oh, that is – I’m going to cry,” said an emotional Mr Graham.

Click PLAY below to listen to the moving interview

