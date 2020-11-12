Jim Wilson secures the legacy of veteran behind Opera House poppies

This week poppies were projected onto the Sydney Opera House for Remembrance Day in a moving tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The man behind Poppies on the Sails, 81-year-old veteran Paul Graham, has been lobbying the government for years to make this recognition a yearly reality.

Paul told Jim Wilson he wants to make the poppies a permanent display every Remembrance Day.

“It brought tears to my eyes … we came out here as migrants 41 years ago … this is the greatest country in the world.”

Jim was honoured to reveal some amazing news to Paul about “his legacy”.

“Paul, I’ve got some great news for you…”

Following Paul’s interview, NSW Acting Minister for Seniors & Veterans Geoff Lee called Jim Wilson to tell him he’ll continue backing the tribute.

“As long as I’m Minister for Veterans I’ll be funding it.”

