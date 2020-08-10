‘I’m bloody annoyed’: Deputy Premier accuses Opera House of ‘disgraceful cash grab’

Deputy Premier John Barilaro has blasted the Sydney Opera House Trust after it was revealed they raised the licensing fee on the monument’s sails.

The Sydney Opera House Trust has modified its plan to introduce a $50,000 licensing fee on sporting teams using their logo.

Following probing from Ben Fordham Live the Opera House has reduced the fee but has not specified the new amount.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Ben Fordham the fee should be dropped completely.

“This is just a cash grab by an elite group of society and something that I’m bloody annoyed with.

“It seems like at a time where we’re hurting, businesses are hurting, corporate dollars are drying up for sporting groups, the Opera House thinks it’s above all of that and has gone in for a bit of a cash grab.

“The Opera House isn’t just for the elite of Sydney … it actually represents every Australian.”

