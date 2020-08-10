Sydney Opera House’s partial back down over extraordinary logo fee

The Sydney Opera House Trust has backed down from its plan to introduce a $50,000 licensing fee on sporting teams using their logo.

The Sydney Kings logo has featured a squiggly line stylised to resemble the Opera House sails since its inception in1988.

They previously paid a nominal amount, believed to be $1000, but now decided it was no longer “cost-viable” to continue using the logo.

Following probing from Ben Fordham Live the Opera House has reduced the fee but has not specified the new amount. (See full statement below)

“Well, I can tell you the Sydney Kings aren’t going to pay it- they can’t afford it!

“And can I say to the Opera House, it’s not your house! The people built it.

“They have to back down completely, not just a little bit.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story