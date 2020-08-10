Sydney Opera House’s partial back down over extraordinary logo fee
The Sydney Opera House Trust has backed down from its plan to introduce a $50,000 licensing fee on sporting teams using their logo.
The Sydney Kings logo has featured a squiggly line stylised to resemble the Opera House sails since its inception in1988.
They previously paid a nominal amount, believed to be $1000, but now decided it was no longer “cost-viable” to continue using the logo.
Following probing from Ben Fordham Live the Opera House has reduced the fee but has not specified the new amount. (See full statement below)
“Well, I can tell you the Sydney Kings aren’t going to pay it- they can’t afford it!
“And can I say to the Opera House, it’s not your house! The people built it.
“They have to back down completely, not just a little bit.”
Opera House full statement:
“In March 2010, the Opera House entered into a ten-year trade mark licence agreement with City of Sydney Basketball Association, granting permission for the Opera House trade mark to form part of the Sydney Kings logo.
“Basketball Australia subsequently took over rights in the agreement. This agreement expired in March 2020.
“Since mid-2019, we have undertaken negotiations regarding a new trade mark licence agreement with the NBL.
“In light of the current economic climate and our long-standing relationship with the Sydney Kings, the Opera House offered a reduced fee over a shorter three-year period.
“Unfortunately, there was no response from the NBL to this offer despite a number of attempts to follow up.
“Financial arrangements with our partners are commercial in confidence. However, the reported $50K annual licence fee does not reflect the latest reduced offer made to the NBL.
“The Opera House is a valued community asset and the iconic sails have become a globally-recognised brand.
“As a not-for-profit organisation, we need to balance our support for other cultural entities with safeguarding one of our most valuable assets.”