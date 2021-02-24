2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Iconic piece of Australian fashion..

Iconic piece of Australian fashion outlawed by Sydney schools

44 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Laura JohnsonMULLETSSchoolsuniform
Article image for Iconic piece of Australian fashion outlawed by Sydney schools

Waverley College in Sydney’s eastern suburbs is the latest school to exclude mullets from their acceptable uniform policy.

Mulletfest founder Laura Johnson is fighting back, telling Jim Wilson “Australia’s most practical haircut” is also a valuable form of self-expression for teenagers exploring their identities.

“Shouldn’t we be thinking about the mental health of our kids rather than the length of their party in the back?

“You can’t tell me that you don’t have to have a lot of self-confidence to wear a mullet!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaEducationNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873