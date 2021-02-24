Iconic piece of Australian fashion outlawed by Sydney schools

Waverley College in Sydney’s eastern suburbs is the latest school to exclude mullets from their acceptable uniform policy.

Mulletfest founder Laura Johnson is fighting back, telling Jim Wilson “Australia’s most practical haircut” is also a valuable form of self-expression for teenagers exploring their identities.

“Shouldn’t we be thinking about the mental health of our kids rather than the length of their party in the back?

“You can’t tell me that you don’t have to have a lot of self-confidence to wear a mullet!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty