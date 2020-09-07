‘I will never forget your kindness’: Jim Wilson reunites Victorian woman with dying mother

“You beauty!”: Jim Wilson has declared victory for Katie Donaldson, a border-dwelling Victorian desperately in need of a border exemption.

Ms Donaldson has been trying for weeks to get permission from NSW Health to visit her gravely-ill mother in the Blue Mountains.

Jim has been advocating on her behalf, and today she has finally walked through the door of her parents’ Sydney home after being granted a permit.

Ms Donaldson called in to 2GB Drive to share the good news.

“I’m beyond grateful; words cannot express how grateful I am to you and the whole of the Drive team.

“You stood up for common sense, for the little people like me, I will never forget your kindness, honestly I can never repay you.”

Jim shared in Katie’s joy, “I can sense the happiness and relief in your voice; you’ve been in tears in recent weeks and now, I’m just glad you’re there”.

“It wouldn’t have happened without you,” Katie told Jim.

