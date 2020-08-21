2GB
Daughter of dying woman faces ‘incomprehensible’ interrogation at border

35 mins ago
Jim Wilson
covid-19NSW Border

The personal impact of tough border restrictions has a Victorian woman pleading to see her dying mother in NSW.

Katie Donaldson is from a tiny rural town near the Victorian border and told Jim Wilson she’s been desperate to see her mother, a motor neuron disease sufferer, in the Blue Mountains.

“I want to be with her in that moment in her life where she needs me the most.

“I feel like a politician who is totally disconnected from reality is taking that away from me.”

Ms Donaldson said she faced “incomprehensible” and confronting questions around her mother’s health at the border.

“It seemed so cold; humanity has been taken from this situation.

“I thought this was Australia, I thought we were in this together.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the emotional interview

Image: Getty

