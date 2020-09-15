‘I immediately fell in love’: Paralympian’s inspiring journey
Australian singer Casey Donovan has released a song that showcases the extraordinary spirit of female role models in wheelchair sport.
How I Roll recognises the importance of role models to encourage girls and women with disabilities to get involved in sport.
Two-time Paralympian Eliza Ault-Connell features in the music video and has told Ray Hadley how she became involved in sport.
“I got into that race chair and immediately fell in love and felt at home.”
Image: Getty