‘I can’t help myself’: 101-year-old veteran smashes Kokoda Track target

101-year-old World War II veteran Bert Le-Merton is set to complete his epic 96km walk this weekend.

The retired sergeant is walking the length of the Kokoda Track to raise funds for veteran support charity Soldier On, and has raised more than $80,000 so far.

When Bert set off on his walk in August he told Jim Wilson his aim was to finish by March 2021, but has smashed the target by more than five months.

“I can’t help myself – I’ve just got to walk around the block each morning, whenever the weather’s with me anyway.

“I’ve got to consider my own health, as well as the health of those who need assistance!”

To support Bert’s walk go to fundraise.soldieron.org.au/marchonwithbert

Image: soldieron.org.au