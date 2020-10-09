2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘I can’t help myself’: 101..

‘I can’t help myself’: 101-year-old veteran smashes Kokoda Track target

27 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Bert Le-MertonSoldier OnVeterans

101-year-old World War II veteran Bert Le-Merton is set to complete his epic 96km walk this weekend.

The retired sergeant is walking the length of the Kokoda Track to raise funds for veteran support charity Soldier On, and has raised more than $80,000 so far.

When Bert set off on his walk in August he told Jim Wilson his aim was to finish by March 2021, but has smashed the target by more than five months.

“I can’t help myself – I’ve just got to walk around the block each morning, whenever the weather’s with me anyway.

“I’ve got to consider my own health, as well as the health of those who need assistance!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To support Bert’s walk go to fundraise.soldieron.org.au/marchonwithbert

 

Image: soldieron.org.au

Jim Wilson
CharityNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873