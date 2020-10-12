How Qantas’ luckiest passengers got their value for money

A seven-hour scenic joy flight over some of Australia’s most iconic landmarks was one of Qantas’ fastest-selling flights.

Qantas’s novel ‘flight to nowhere’, took travellers desperate for a taste of sightseeing, over Sydney Harbour, north along the coast, and flew incredibly low over the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru before heading back to Sydney via the Blue Mountains.

Qantas Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Andrew McGinnes told Deborah Knight they “didn’t expect this flight to sell out in ten minutes”, which made it one of their fastest selling flights ever.

“And the seats weren’t cheap, I’ll be honest; it was about $4000 for business and just under $1000 for economy,” said Mr McGinnes.

