How one hour of work can help struggling women off welfare

Global not-for-profit organisation Dress for Success has asked workers to donate an hours’ pay to help unemployed women gain meaningful employment.

This call-out is part of the Empower Hour campaign, ahead of International Women’s Day, which hopes to raise $100,000 to help get more than 300 women employment.

“So many people found themselves in really hard times because of COVID and the impact on women in particular has been particularly high, hasn’t it?” Deborah asked Dress for Success CEO Leisa Sadler.

“It has, it really has,” said Ms Sadler.

“We’ve seen women really impacted more so than … the male part of our community.”

Dress for Success provides women with work clothing, interview support, job skills workshops, mock interview sessions and career coaching to give them a leg-up through the applications process.

“It’s so simple, the idea, and I think the best charities are the ones that really do have a simple idea of helping … people find meaningful work and meaningful employment,” said Deborah.

“The reality of it is if you don’t look the part when you turn up for the job interview, you’re not likely to get it.”

“You can only make a first impression once,” Ms Sadler agreed.

To pledge one hour of your pay to help women gain employment, visit the Empower Hour website here.

