How Daniel Andrews’ boasting is harming his state’s COVID-19 response

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is being advised to take a leaf out of others states’ books to improve the hotel quarantine system.

Infectious disease expert Professor Peter Collignon told Deborah Knight Victoria’s standards are “clearly not” higher than other states, as their Premier asserted.

He pointed out, given the volume of travellers coming into NSW and the lack of leaks, Victoria’s outbreak and subsequent lockdown should’ve been preventable.

More cooperation rather than competition between states is needed, he argued.

“NSW has done it better than most states.

“Everybody’s got to learn from each other. There’s no one place that does it perfectly.

“[But] Victoria’s not the only place that’s had [the] UK strain: if you look at Brisbane, you look at Perth, and in fact the other two hotels in Melbourne before the Holiday Inn … there wasn’t widespread, wildfire dissemination of the virus.

“It behaved in the same way, with the same sort of incubation period … so if you do the right things, you can control it.”

Image: Getty, Nine News