Daniel Andrews stuns with ‘galling’ shot at NSW

Daniel Andrews has claimed Victoria’s hotel quarantine is better than in NSW with “higher standards”.

“Is he cracking jokes?” Ben Fordham asked.

“Try telling that to the families of the 800 people who are dead as a result of the stuff-ups there in Victoria.”

Three cases have recently been linked to hotel quarantine at Melbourne Airport.

Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben the Victorian government needs to prevent any future outbreaks.

“Daniel Andrews has absolutely no right to lecture any state about hotel quarantine.

“For him to lecture Gladys Berejiklian, who has been the gold standard in terms of state premiers throughout this crisis, must be so galling to so many NSW resident this morning.”

