Hotel quarantine bill-shredding ‘an issue of principle’ for NSW Premier

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reiterated her frustrations with her counterparts in WA and Queensland over their refusal to pay for hotel quarantine.

In recent weeks, both WA Premier Mark McGowan and Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles have made headlines for shredding their bills and posting the video to social media.

The Premier told Jim Wilson NSW has been “punished” by “unreasonable” border closures, and paying the bill for hotel quarantine is the least the other states could do.

Jim Wilson: “Any word from WA or Queensland since National Cabinet on Friday, about actually paying their debt?” Gladys Berejiklian: “Jim, what do you think? For us, it’s an issue of principle.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview